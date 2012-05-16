Loans to Italian firms shrink in March-banking body

MILAN, May 16 (Reuters) - Lending to Italian companies contracted by 0.7 percent annually in March, banking association ABI said on Wednesday, adding to evidence of scant credit in the recession-hit Italian economy.

Bank of Italy’s data last week pointed to a halt in March in the annual growth of bank lending to companies.

Slow credit has fuelled criticism in Italy against banks, which took 255 billion euros in cheap European Central longer-term loans aimed at staving off a credit crunch. Lenders say credit demand is weak due to the economic contraction.

International Monetary Fund officials said on Wednesday it was important for Italian banks to have enough capital to ensure loans to companies. The IMF also said lenders were vulnerable to the economic downturn.

Ratings agency Moody’s cited an adverse operating environment and expectations of higher delinquencies, especially on loans to small businesses, among factors that led it to downgrade 26 Italian banks this week.

ABI also provided a preliminary figure for total lending to households and companies in April, showing an improvement in annual growth to 0.9 percent from 0.4 percent in March.

ABI said April’s increase in lending was mainly concentrated in loans with a maturity of up to one year, which rose 3 percent annually. Longer-term lending was up a meagre 0.2 percent.

ABI’s monthly report showed bank deposits rose for a second month in a row in April albeit at a slower pace. They were up 1.5 percent from a year earlier at 1,138 billion euros, after a 2.2 percent increase in March - the best growth rate in 17 months.

An hemorrhage of clients’ deposits has contributed to Italian banks’ funding difficulties during the worst months of the euro zone debt crisis.

Foreign deposits continued to drop for the ninth month running in March. They stood at 366 billion euros in March, for an annual fall to 20 percent from 16 percent in February. In the 12 months to March, Italian banks lost a net 92 billion euros in funding raised abroad.

Total funding from residents in Italy was broadly unchanged in April at 1,738 billion euros, despite a slowdown in bonds issuance after months of sustained growth.

Italian banks have boosted issuance of retail bonds as the debt crisis froze wholesale funding markets. Bonds issuance fell 2.4 percent in April after a 1.6 percent contraction in March.

Moody’s said this week that despite a recovery in the first quarter, new debt issuance by Italian banks would not fully cover the amounts maturing in 2012 if the recent pace was confirmed. (Reporting by Valentina Za)