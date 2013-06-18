Bad loans at Italian banks still growing in April

MILAN, June 18 (Reuters) - Bad debts at Italian banks showed no sign of a let-up in April rising to 133 billion euros ($177.52 billion), data showed on Tuesday, as Italy’s longest post-war recession continues to take its toll.

ABI, the Italian banking association, said in a statement gross non-performing loans in April grew by around 2.3 billion euros from March and by 22 percent from a year earlier.

Net bad loans were 3.5 percent of total loans in April, ABI said, compared to 3.4 percent in March and 2.6 percent a year earlier.

Loans to households and non-financial businesses fell 3.1 percent in May, the same rate of decline as in April, ABI said.

On a brighter note, retail funding continued to increase with deposits by Italian residents rising an annual 7.3 percent in May. ($1 = 0.7492 euros) (Reporting by Stephen Jewkes)