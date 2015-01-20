Italy bank decree does not include state guarantee on asset-backed securities

ROME, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Italy’s decree overhauling governance rules for the country’s largest cooperative banks does not include provisions for state guarantees on asset-backed securities (ABS), Industry Minister Federica Guidi said on Tuesday.

After a Cabinet meeting in Rome, Guidi said the decree did not include guarantees on ABS so that they could then be sold to the European Central Bank. Government sources last week said would be included in the decree. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, writing by Steve Scherer)