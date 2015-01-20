FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy cabinet to discuss bank measures on Tuesday
January 20, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

Italy cabinet to discuss bank measures on Tuesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 20 (Reuters) - Italian Prime Minister Matteo Renzi’s government will consider urgent measures regarding the banking and investment system at a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, according to an updated cabinet agenda.

An initial version of the agenda issued earlier on Tuesday contained no reference to the banking measures, which Renzi told Senators in his centre-left Democratic Party on Monday would be discussed by ministers.

Shares in Italian cooperative banks soared on Monday on expectations the government was preparing a landmark reform of the sector that aims to abolish a rule granting one vote to each shareholder regardless of the size of their stake.

Cabinet is due to meet at 3.00 p.m. (1400 GMT).

Renzi told senators in his centre-left Democratic Party on Monday that measures to “rationalise the credit sector” would be discussed at the cabinet meeting.

Reporting by James Mackenzie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
