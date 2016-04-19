FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Allianz's Italian arm to invest 100 mln euros in bank fund-source
April 19, 2016 / 6:06 PM / a year ago

Allianz's Italian arm to invest 100 mln euros in bank fund-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 19 (Reuters) - The Italian arm of German insurer Allianz will contribute 100 million euros to a fund being set up in Italy to support cash calls at weaker banks and buy bad debts from lenders, a source familiar with the matter said.

The source said the decision took into account the fund’s good risk-return profile and Allianz’ willingness to help boost the banking system in a country which represents its second biggest market.

Allianz has more than 75 billion euros in assets under management in Italy. (Reporting by Paola Arosio, writing by Valentina Za)

