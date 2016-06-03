FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Atlante manager eyes benchmark deal on Italian NPLs by mid-July
Sections
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Business
What global slowdown? Factories chug along
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Exchange-traded funds
Gotta have faith: The rise of religious ETFs
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
Energy & Environment
Britain faces huge costs to implement electric car plan
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Corrections News
June 3, 2016 / 4:50 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Atlante manager eyes benchmark deal on Italian NPLs by mid-July

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Refiles to clarify in lead that deal should be announced by mid-July)

TRENTO, Italy, June 3 (Reuters) - Italy’s bank rescue fund Atlante is aiming to announce by mid-July a large deal on non-performing loans to help revive a market for these distressed assets, the chairman of the Quaestio asset manager running the fund said.

“I hope we can make it by mid-July,” Alessandro Penati told a conference. “It would be a large NPL deal that could become a template, a benchmark deal.”

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.