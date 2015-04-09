FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bad debt at Italian banks rose to 187.3 bln euros in February
Sections
Featured
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
World
Soldiers on Europe's streets dent NATO's defense edge
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
Future of Money
Bitcoin exchange BTCChina to stop trading
China takes aim at high-end solar market
Energy & Environment
China takes aim at high-end solar market
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 9, 2015 / 8:47 AM / 2 years ago

Bad debt at Italian banks rose to 187.3 bln euros in February

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 9 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans at Italian banks totalled 187.3 billion euros ($201 billion) in February, up 15.3 percent from a year earlier, central bank data showed, highlighting fallout from Italy’s worst economic slump since World War 2.

Loans least likely to be repaid, or “sofferenze”, were up 15.4 percent in January at 185.5 billion euros.

Bank lending to non-financial companies, which has been falling since May 2012, dropped 3 percent in February, the Bank of Italy said on Thursday.

$1 = 0.9301 euros Reporting by Francesca Landini

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.