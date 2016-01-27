CORRECTED-Cost of state guarantee in Italy bad loan scheme to rise over time

(Corrects to make clear that the credit default swaps used to price the guarantee are those of generic issuers not banks)

ROME, Jan 27 (Reuters) - The price of a state guarantee Italy will provide to domestic banks to help them sell their bad debts will rise over time to speed up disposals of the assets, the Treasury said on Wednesday.

The European Commission and Italy reached an accord on Tuesday on a scheme to help Italian banks sell some of their 200 billion euros ($217 billion) of bad loans, ending almost a year of often-tense negotiations.

Banks transferring their bad loans to a vehicle that will use them as collateral to issue debt will be able to buy a guarantee to back the senior tranche of debt notes.

The state guarantee is aimed at helping the banks sell the loans at a higher price, reducing potential loan loss charges.

The price of the guarantee will be based on the credit default swaps of Italian issuers with the same rating as the senior notes, the treasury said in a statement.

Credit default swaps represent the cost of insuring debt against default.

The price of the guarantee is set to rise progressively after the first three years.