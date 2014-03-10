Non performing loans at Italian banks rise to 160.4 bln euros in Jan

MILAN, March 10 (Reuters) - Non-performing loans at Italian banks rose 24.5 percent year-on-year in January, a slightly lower rate than the 24.7 percent recorded in December, a sign of stabilisation amid an emerging economic recovery in the country.

Bank of Italy data showed on Monday that non-performing loans on banks’ balance sheets reached 160.4 billion euros ($222 billion)in January from 155.9 billion euros the previous month. ($1 = 0.7214 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Isla Binnie)