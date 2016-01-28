FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Italy bad loan scheme ready to launch in two months - treasury
Sections
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
U.S.
Trump pulls the plug on 'Dreamer' program
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
Future of money
Deutsche Boerse invests in U.S. 'regtech' startup: source
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 28, 2016 / 2:53 PM / 2 years ago

Italy bad loan scheme ready to launch in two months - treasury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italy will be ready to launch in a couple of months a mechanism to help domestic banks offload bad loans and does not expect to put a limit to the amount of debt the state will be guaranteeing under the scheme, a senior Treasury official told Reuters.

Under the scheme, banks selling bad debts bundled as securities will be able to buy a state guarantee for the least risky tranche of the securitised debt.

Treasury Director General Alessandro Rivera also said the cost of the guarantee was estimated by the Treasury at around 90 basis points for the first three years - after which the cost is set to rise.

The scheme agreed on Tuesday with the European Commission targeted primarily corporate loans, both secured and unsecured, he said.

Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte, Stefano Bernabei, Francesca Landini and Valentina Za

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.