Italy bad loan scheme ready to launch in two months - treasury

ROME, Jan 28 (Reuters) - Italy will be ready to launch in a couple of months a mechanism to help domestic banks offload bad loans and does not expect to put a limit to the amount of debt the state will be guaranteeing under the scheme, a senior Treasury official told Reuters.

Under the scheme, banks selling bad debts bundled as securities will be able to buy a state guarantee for the least risky tranche of the securitised debt.

Treasury Director General Alessandro Rivera also said the cost of the guarantee was estimated by the Treasury at around 90 basis points for the first three years - after which the cost is set to rise.

The scheme agreed on Tuesday with the European Commission targeted primarily corporate loans, both secured and unsecured, he said.