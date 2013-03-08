Loans to Italian businesses continue to fall in Jan - Bank of Italy

MILAN, March 8 (Reuters) - Private sector deposits held at Italian banks quickened their pace of growth in January while loans to businesses continued to decline, Bank of Italy data showed on Friday.

Data from the central bank showed that private sector deposits rose 7.7 percent in January from a year earlier, after an increase of 6.6 percent in December.

Lenders however did not pour that money back into the economy, and loans to non-financial firms fell 2.8 percent - the tenth consecutive monthly decline.

In December, the decline was 2.2 percent.

Bad loans, a major concern for investors, rose by 17.5 percent from a year earlier, compared to 16.6 percent rise for December.

Italian banks held state bonds to the tune of 350.77 billion euros in January. (Reporting By Jennifer Clark, editing by Stephen Jewkes)