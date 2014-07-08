FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bad loans at Italian banks grew 21.7 pct y/y in May - central bank
Sections
Featured
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
Reuters Newsmaker
Brazil's Temer says Petrobras will stay in public hands
The garage science of Tasers
SHOCK TACTICS: READ THE FULL SERIES
The garage science of Tasers
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
Federal Reserve
Breakingviews: Fed balance-sheet runoff could rock fiscal boat
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 8, 2014 / 8:47 AM / 3 years ago

Bad loans at Italian banks grew 21.7 pct y/y in May - central bank

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - Bad loans at Italian banks rose 21.7 percent on the year in May after having risen 22.3 percent the previous month, data from the Bank of Italy showed on Tuesday.

The economic crisis has taken its toll on bank balance sheets in the last few years with non-performing loans triggering a series of write downs.

Italian banks cut lending to companies by an annual 4.7 percent in May following a cut of 4.4 percent the previous month, the Bank of Italy also said.

Deposits at Italian banks rose 2.7 percent on the year in May, compared with growth of 1.4 percent in April, it said.

Reporting by Stephen Jewkes

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.