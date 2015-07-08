FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Italy warns bad loans market may not reach adequate size
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
IRMA
Flying into the eye of the hurricane
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 8, 2015 / 9:47 AM / 2 years ago

Bank of Italy warns bad loans market may not reach adequate size

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

MILAN, July 8 (Reuters) - A multi-pronged approach is needed to tackle the problem of Italian banks’ soured loans, the Bank of Italy’s chief said on Wednesday, warning a market for these assets may not reach an adequate size while a vehicle to buy bad loans would help.

Bank of Italy governor Ignazio Visco said recent changes to speed up bankruptcy procedures and the recovery of assets backing defaulted loans, as well as tax measures to allow banks to fully book credit losses, will over time help lenders cut bad loans -- which currently represent 10 percent of total loans.

“The rise in the value of problematic loans triggered by the reforms ... may not be enough to give this market an adequate size,” Visco said.

But he also urged a rapid conclusion of talks between Italy and European Union authorities over the creation of a vehicle to purchase bad loans from banks, saying it would help restart credit.

“Prolonged uncertainty over this matter may hold back market transactions,” he said. “Banks must also strive to improve data on problematic loans ... Insufficient information may discourage potential buyers,” he added.

Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Isla Binnie

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.