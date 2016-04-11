FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bad debts at Italy's banks fall to 196 bln euros after disposals
April 11, 2016 / 9:06 AM / a year ago

Bad debts at Italy's banks fall to 196 bln euros after disposals

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, April 11 (Reuters) - Gross bad debts at Italian banks fell in February to 196 billion euros ($223 billion) from 202 billion euros the month before, thanks to sales of non-performing loans by some lenders, the Bank of Italy said on Monday.

The central bank said gross bad loans were up 4.7 percent from a year earlier in February, easing from an annual rise of 9 percent in January.

Without the sale of non-performing loans portfolios, analysts expect the stock of soured credit held by the country’s lenders would start falling gradually only from the second half of next year. ($1 = 0.8779 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini)

