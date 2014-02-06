FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italy's two top banks in talks with KKR over bad loans vehicle
February 6, 2014 / 12:15 PM / 4 years ago

Italy's two top banks in talks with KKR over bad loans vehicle

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 6 (Reuters) - Italy’s top two banks, Intesa Sanpaolo and UniCredit, are in preliminary talks with U.S. investment fund KKR about setting up a vehicle to hold their restructured loans, two sources close to the matter said on Thursday.

As of Sept 30, 2013, UniCredit had restructured loans of 8.1 billion euros ($11 billion) and Intesa of 2.5 billion euros.

“There are preliminary talks about a possible plan to create a fund between Intesa, UniCredit and KKR,” said one of the sources, confirming a report in La Repubblica daily.

Intesa and UniCredit declined to comment. KKR was not immediately available for comment.

