S&P's says may cut Banca Carige's long-term rating
October 31, 2014 / 9:50 AM / 3 years ago

S&P's says may cut Banca Carige's long-term rating

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - Rating agency Standard & Poor’s said on Friday it might cut Banca Carige’s long-term rating as it believed the Italian mid-sized bank would find it hard to quickly fill a capital shortfall identified by a pan-European health check of lenders.

“We placed our ‘B-’ long-term rating on CreditWatch negative to reflect the execution risk we see in Carige successfully completing its announced capital-strengthening measures in the next few months,” S&P said in a note.

Carige is planning to tap investors for cash and has a pre-underwriting commitment from investment bank Mediobanca to guarantee a share sale for up to 650 million euros.

Shares in Carige were suspended from trading on Friday after falling as much as 8 percent. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Francesca Landini)

