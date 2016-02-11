Banca Carige cuts full-year net loss to 44.6 mln euros

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige cut its full-year 2015 net loss by 92 percent to 44.6 million euros ($50 million), helped by sharply lower provisions against loan losses and one-off gains from the sale of its insurance units.

Carige, which together with Monte dei Paschi di Siena emerged short of capital from a Europe-wide health check of lenders back in 2014, posted a net loss of 544 million euros that year after losing 1.76 billion euro in 2013.

The Genoa-based bank said on Thursday its phased-in CET 1 core capital ratio stood at 12.2 percent at the end of last year, unchanged from the end of September.

Carige wrote down doubtful loans for 286 million euros last year, 56 percent less than in 2014 when provisions totalled 650 million euros. ($1 = 0.8829 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za and Agnieszka Flak)