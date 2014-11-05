FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Monte Paschi likely to raise size of cash call to 2.5 bln-source
#Financials
November 5, 2014 / 9:52 AM / 3 years ago

Monte Paschi likely to raise size of cash call to 2.5 bln-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will likely raise the size of a planned rights issue to 2.5 billion euros($3.13 billion ) from 2.1 billion euros, a source close to the deal said on Wednesday.

A larger cash call would allow the bank to reimburse early 1.1 billion euros in state aid it still has to pay back, the source said.

Monte dei Paschi was not immediately available for comment.

The board of Italy’s third largest bank is due to meet on Wednesday about plans to plug a 2.1 billion euro capital shortfall unveiled in a pan-European health check of lenders. (1 US dollar = 0.7994 euro) (Reporting by Silvia Aloisi; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Carmel Crimmins)

