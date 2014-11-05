FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
REFILE-Italy's Monte dei Paschi appoints banks for rights issue - sources
#Corrections News
November 5, 2014 / 11:52 AM / 3 years ago

REFILE-Italy's Monte dei Paschi appoints banks for rights issue - sources

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Revises headline)

LONDON, Nov 5 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has appointed Goldman Sachs and Mediobanca to run its rights issue, alongside existing global coordinators Citi and UBS, two sources familiar with the matter said on Wednesday.

Italy’s third-largest bank could raise up to 2.5 billion euros ($3.1 billion) to plug a 2.1 billion-euro capital shortfall, a source told Reuters.

The lender has added Barclays, Bank of America Merrill Lynch, Societe Generale and Commerzbank as bookrunners for the deal, the sources said. Deutsche Bank is also a bookrunner, one of the sources said.

$1 = 0.8012 Euros Reporting By Freya Berry and Sophie Sassard; editing by Clare Hutchison

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
