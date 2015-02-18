Banco Popolare CEO says tie-up talk with UBI, Monte Paschi is invention

MILAN, Feb 18 (Reuters) - The CEO of Italian cooperative lender Banco Popolare said rumours of a three-way merger with UBI Banca and Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena were groundless.

“At this moment they’re making up loads of things. As far as I‘m concerned it’s an invention,” Pier Franceso Saviotti said on the sidelines of a meeting.

The government of Prime Minister Matteo Renzi in January approved an emergency decree to reform Italy’s ‘popolari’ banks in a move that could trigger consolidation in the sector.

Saviotti said there were some banks that could be considered “synergic” with Banco Popolare, including Banca Popolare di Milano. (Reporting by Gianluca Semeraro, writing by Stephen Jewkes; editing by Danilo Masoni)