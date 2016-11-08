FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
10 months ago
Banco Popolare posts 712 mln euro nine-month loss on loan writedowns
#Trump
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Politics
Holding keys to debt limit, Democrats weigh tax demands
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Sports
Mayweather, McGregor poised for history-making fight
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
Philippines
Shot and dumped by a pigsty: a schoolboy killed in drugs war
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
November 8, 2016 / 6:20 PM / 10 months ago

Banco Popolare posts 712 mln euro nine-month loss on loan writedowns

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 8 (Reuters) - Banco Popolare posted a 712 million euro ($785 million) net loss for the first nine months after writing down bad loans in preparation for a merger with rival Popolare di Milano to create Italy's third-largest bank from Jan. 1.

The bank said further writedowns as it continues to improve loan coverage ratios as well as charges related to the merger would also hit fourth-quarter profitability.

Net interest income declined 14 percent in the nine months and fees by 12 percent.

Loan writedowns totalled 1.7 billion euros in January-September, three times more than in the same period of 2015. Coverage of problem loans rose to 47 percent from 44 percent at the end of 2015.

To win a green light for the merger from the ECB, Banco Popolare raised 1 billion euros in a share issue earlier this year which it pledged to use to improve provisions against loan losses. ($1 = 0.9074 euros) (Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Agnieszka Flak)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.