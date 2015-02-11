Banco Popolare CEO says bank solid enough to play active M&A role

MILAN, Feb 11 (Reuters) - The CEO of Banco Popolare said on Wednesday the cooperative bank felt “solid” enough to play an active role in a possible fresh wave of mergers among Italy’s ‘popolari’ lenders after a government decree to turn them into joint-stock companies.

“We feel solid and ... (as such) we feel we could play an active role. If there was a deal that could involve us we would not hold back, provided we assess it positively,” Chief Executive Officer Pier Francesco Saviotti told an analyst call.

An emergency government decree currently making its way through parliament for approval scraps the one-head one-vote rule for the 10 largest Italian cooperative banks. The measure is seen hastening mergers in the sector.

Saviotti also said Banco Popolare would look favourably at a state-sponsored initative to help banks offload bad loans.

“One would have to see the details, but I believe it can be an opportunity for Banco and the whole system,” he said.

Banco Popolare posted a larger than expected 2014 loss due to big loan writedowns.

Saviotti said that after the clean-up, credit quality was looking better this year. Loan writedowns totalled only 45 million euros in January he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za)