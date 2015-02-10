FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Popolare Milano posts higher than expected FY net profit
Sections
Featured
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
U.S.
Ex-St. Louis policeman acquitted of murdering black motorist
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Future of Money
Beijing bitcoin exchanges to announce trading halt: source
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Pastors stand firm as Trump's evangelical base weakens
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 5:12 PM / 3 years ago

Popolare Milano posts higher than expected FY net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano posted on Tuesday a higher-than-expected 2014 net profit of 232 million euros, up from 30 million euros a year earlier, and said it would return to pay a dividend of 0.022 euros a share.

Analysts had on average expected the Milanese bank to post a net profit of 125.1 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, with estimates ranging between 91 million and 346 million euros.

The bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital, its best-quality capital, stood at 11.58 percent.

The bank said it wrote down bad loans for 424 million euros last year, down from 590 million euros in 2013, fully incorporating the impact of an asset quality reviewed conducted last year by European authorities. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.