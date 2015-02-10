Popolare Milano posts higher than expected FY net profit

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare di Milano posted on Tuesday a higher-than-expected 2014 net profit of 232 million euros, up from 30 million euros a year earlier, and said it would return to pay a dividend of 0.022 euros a share.

Analysts had on average expected the Milanese bank to post a net profit of 125.1 million euros, according to Thomson Reuters SmartEstimate, with estimates ranging between 91 million and 346 million euros.

The bank’s Common Equity Tier 1 capital, its best-quality capital, stood at 11.58 percent.

The bank said it wrote down bad loans for 424 million euros last year, down from 590 million euros in 2013, fully incorporating the impact of an asset quality reviewed conducted last year by European authorities. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Silvia Aloisi)