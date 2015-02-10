FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BPM CEO sees synergies from M&A among Italian cooperative banks
Sections
Featured
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Commentary
Why no city should want Amazon’s HQ2
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Reuters Backstory
Chaos and glitches: Covering Kenya's disputed election
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
World
Myanmar says aid access to conflict area not blocked
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 6:47 PM / 3 years ago

BPM CEO sees synergies from M&A among Italian cooperative banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - The chief executive of Banca Popolare di Milano (BPM) expects a planned government reform of Italian cooperative lenders to speed up mergers in the sector and help banks cut costs.

CEO Giuseppe Castagna told an analyst call that BPM was not studying any possible combination with a rival at present.

“I believe synergies can be found and ... can be significant,” he said.

The government decree transforming the 10 largest cooperative lenders into joint-stock companies is currently making its way through parliament, where it needs approval to remain in place.

Castagna said BPM was actively looking at ways to dispose of bad loans. He said tenders to sell pools of smaller loans had elicited a better market response than expected only a few months earlier.

BPM would be interested in a state-sponsodered initiative on bad loans only if it could sell the assets at a price that was not penalising, he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za and Andrea Mandala, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.