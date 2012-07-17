Bank of Italy says bank credit to normalise from 2013

MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy expects credit conditions in the country to start normalising from next year after the tense situation observed in the first part of 2012 shaved around half a percentage point to this year’s economic performance.

In its quarterly economic bulletin published on Tuesday, the Bank of Italy said loans to Italian companies shrank by 0.9 percent on a yearly basis in the three months to May while loans to households remained were roughly stable.

The central bank said companies lamented a new tightening in lending conditions in recent months, after the support provided by ECB’s liquidity in early 2012 waned and tensions on financial markets re-emerged. (Reporting by Valentina Za)