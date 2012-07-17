FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Italy says bank credit to normalise from 2013
Sections
Featured
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
North Korea
Kim Jong Un's sister, now a top policy maker
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Business
Harvey Weinstein ousted
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
Sports
Pence exits NFL game after players kneel during anthem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Credit Markets
July 17, 2012 / 1:10 PM / in 5 years

Bank of Italy says bank credit to normalise from 2013

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, July 17 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy expects credit conditions in the country to start normalising from next year after the tense situation observed in the first part of 2012 shaved around half a percentage point to this year’s economic performance.

In its quarterly economic bulletin published on Tuesday, the Bank of Italy said loans to Italian companies shrank by 0.9 percent on a yearly basis in the three months to May while loans to households remained were roughly stable.

The central bank said companies lamented a new tightening in lending conditions in recent months, after the support provided by ECB’s liquidity in early 2012 waned and tensions on financial markets re-emerged. (Reporting by Valentina Za)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.