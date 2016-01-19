REFILE-Weaker Italian banks' junior debt suffers as shares plunge

(Corrects typo in headline, RIC for Popolare di Vicenza bond in penultimate paragraph)

MILAN, Jan 19 (Reuters) - Plunging share prices for weaker Italian banks are weighing on their riskier debt lifting the yield on a 2020 subordinated bond issue by Monte dei Paschi di Siena to 18.5 percent, Reuters data showed.

Shares in the Tuscan bank were suspended from trading on Tuesday after a 12 percent drop, adding to a 15 percent fall in the previous session.

Investors’ attention has turned to Italian banks’ high level of non-performing loans after a government plan to help lenders offload them failed so far to take off.

By 1203 GMT also a Dec. 2020 subordinated bond by Banca Carige lost 5.6 percentage points in price to yield 14.4 percent.

A subordinated issue by Popolare di Vicenza, an unlisted cooperative lender set to raise cash from investors in coming months, lost 4 percentage points for a 19.3 percent yield.

“Financing for mid-sized banks can be considered totally frozen for now,” a trader said. (Reporting by Valentina Za)