Italy-based banks buy more domestic bonds in March

MILAN, May 9 (Reuters) - Italy-based banks increased by 9 percent their holdings of domestic debt in March, central bank’s data showed on Wednesday, highlighting the key support offered by local lenders to the Treasury’s funding plans.

Italian governemnt debt held by banks operating in Italy stood at 290.54 billion euros ($377.56 billion) at the end of March, up from 267.36 billion euros a month earlier.

The figure was more than 50 percent higher than a stock of 183.24 billion euros banks held in March 2011, data in a Bank of Italy’s statistical publication showed.

Holdings of Italian fixed-rate BTP bonds rose to 158.84 billion euros in March from 141.99 billion euros. Holdings of Treasury bills stood at 49.13 billion euros from 44.82 billion euros. Banks also held zero-coupon and floating-rate Treasury notes.