MILAN, Nov 13 (Reuters) - Italy’s biggest retail bank Intesa Sanpaolo is planning to keep its Italian government bond holdings stable at around 49 billion euros also in the fourth quarter of 2012, its chief financial officer said on Tuesday.

“It will stay at around this level,” Chief Financial Officer Carlo Messina said in a conference call with analysts after releasing third quarter results. (Reporting By Lisa Jucca, editing by Jennifer Clark)