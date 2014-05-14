FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Foreigners slightly increased holdings of Italian bonds in Feb
#Credit Markets
May 14, 2014 / 9:47 AM / 3 years ago

Foreigners slightly increased holdings of Italian bonds in Feb

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 14 (Reuters) - Foreign holdings of Italian bonds edged up to 652.1 billion euros ($894 billion) in February from 648.2 billion euros the month before, Bank of Italy data showed on Wednesday.

The percentage of the total held by non-Italians fell slightly, however, because the overall value of bonds in issue rose in February, Reuters calculations based on the data showed.

Non-Italians held a 36.8 percent share compared with 37 percent in January.

The data are at nominal value and include Italian bonds purchased by the European Central Bank as part of its bond-buying programme. The ECB’s share is estimated at around 5 percent of the total.

The overall debt of the Italian public administration stood at 2,12 billion euros in March, the Bank of Italy said in the document. ($1 = 0.7296 Euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; Editing by Gareth Jones)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
