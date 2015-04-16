FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BPER open to consider tie-ups with rivals in Lombardy, Veneto-CEO
#Financials
April 16, 2015 / 11:52 AM / 2 years ago

BPER open to consider tie-ups with rivals in Lombardy, Veneto-CEO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MODENA, Italy, April 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna is open to consider possible tie-ups with another cooperative bank based in the nearby regions of Lombardy and Veneto, its chief executive said on Thursday.

BPER is one of Italy’s 10 largest ‘popolari’ banks, which the government is forcing to transform into joint-stock companies. The move, which removes limits to ownership and voting rights, is expected to trigger defensive mergers.

“There is a need to grow due to competition and pressure on margins ... if the conditions are there we will do it,” CEO Alessandro Vandelli told reporters on the sidelines of an event to present the bank’s new brand.

“We’re based in Emilia Romagna ... in other regions such as Lombardy and Veneto there are other large cooperative banks, we will try to understand together if a joint future is a possibility,” he said. (Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

