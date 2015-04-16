UPDATE 1-BPER would consider tie-ups with rivals in Lombardy, Veneto

* BPER to start assessing M&A options after AGM on Saturday

* Landmark reform pushing Italian cooperative banks to merge

By Valentina Za

MODENA, Italy, April 16 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna (BPER) is open to considering tie-ups with other cooperative banks based in the nearby regions of Lombardy and Veneto, its chief executive said on Thursday.

Large Italian ‘popolari’ banks have begun considering mergers after parliament in March passed a reform that overhauls their governance -- abolishing limits to ownership and voting rights that staved off potential takeovers in the past.

They have 18 months to become joint-stock companies once the Bank of Italy puts its seal on the reform, something which BPER CEO Alessandro Vandelli said would likely happen in May.

BPER, Italy’s six-largest bank, will start considering tie-ups after its shareholders meet on Saturday to approve 2014 results, Vandelli told reporters on the margins of the presentation of the bank’s new brand.

“We’re based in Emilia Romagna where we are the only big cooperative bank. In other regions such as Lombardy and Veneto there are other large cooperative banks: we will try to understand together if a joint future is a possibility,” he said.

Among the banks affected by the reform UBI Banca, Popolare di Milano, Creval and Popolare di Sondrio are all based in Lombardy. Banco Popolare , Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca are based in neighbouring Veneto.

Banco Popolare Chairman Carlo Fratta Pasini told shareholders on Saturday the bank was talking to other cooperative lenders that had the “same problem”.

Vandelli said cooperative banks were under regulatory and competitive pressure to merge and boost profitability.

According to the Bank of Italy, the return on equity for the 10 largest popolari was just 2 percent in the first half of 2014, one percentage point below that of the whole system.

Popolari have traditionally a very fragmented shareholder base due to a 1 percent ownership limit and rules granting shareholders only one vote each.

Vandelli said BPER would like to have a group of shareholders that could give the bank stability, but ruled out selling new shares.

“I think the way for (new investors) to enter would be through the market,” he said. “I am not thinking of any capital increases, even a reserved one.”

BPER raised 750 million euros from shareholders last year to strengthen its balance sheet amid a pan-European industry health check.

Vandelli mentioned banking foundations, financial institutions and leading local business-owners as possible new investors in BPER. (Editing by Mark Potter)