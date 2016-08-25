FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
August 25, 2016 / 10:45 AM / a year ago

Italy's BPER to consider offer for two rescued banks-source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Emilia Romagna will start discussing at a board meeting on Thursday the possibility of bidding for two of the four small lenders Italy rescued from bankruptcy in November, a source close to the bank said.

The bank will look at whether conditions are in place for an offer for Banca Marche and Banca Etruria, the source said confirming a press report.

The Bank of Italy has invited new bids for the four banks after rejecting three offers that were submitted last month, two sources have said.

Daily MF said on Thursday BPER was potentially interested in the two banks but needed first to study more financial data and discuss with unions how possible layoffs could be handled. (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Valentina Za,)

