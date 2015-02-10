FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Financials
February 10, 2015 / 7:37 PM / 3 years ago

Italy's BPER posts 85 pct rise in 2014 net on trading income

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Feb 10 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Popolare Emilia Romagna posted a 2014 net profit of 30 million euros, up from 16 million euros a year earlier, thanks to a sharply higher trading income that offset a flat interest income and marginally lower fees.

The bank, one of 13 Italian lenders that since November are under the direct supervision of the European Central Bank, said it targeted a return on tangible equity (ROTE) of 9 percent in 2017 under a new business plan its board approved on Tuesday.

It wrote down loans for 813 million euros last year.

Reporting by Valentina Za; editing by Francesca Landini

