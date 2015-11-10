FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BPM CEO says must not ignore "less obvious" options for tie-ups
November 10, 2015 / 5:31 PM / 2 years ago

BPM CEO says must not ignore "less obvious" options for tie-ups

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 10 (Reuters) - Banca Popolare di Milano is discussing possible mergers with a large number of potential partners, its chief executive said on Tuesday, adding it was necessary not to rule out “less obvious” options.

“We are talking to everyone,” CEO Giuseppe Castagna told analysts in a conference call.

In answer to a question over a possible tie-up with weaker rival Banca Carige, Castagna said: “At this point in time the issue is not just strategic but also tactic, so it’s important in this environment to be present also on deals which could at first glance appear less obvious.” (Reporting by Valentina Za)

