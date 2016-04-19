FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
REFILE-Italy decree on debt recovery, saver compensation not on cabinet's agenda Wednesday
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Bankruptcy News
April 19, 2016 / 4:15 PM / a year ago

REFILE-Italy decree on debt recovery, saver compensation not on cabinet's agenda Wednesday

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Corrects typo in para 1)

ROME, April 19 (Reuters) - An Italian decree to speed up recovery of bad loans and compensate people who lost their savings in a bank rescue will not be discussed at a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, two sources said on Tuesday.

Wednesday’s meeting had been expected to yield an emergency decree containing both measures, but a government source and a banking source said it would not be on the agenda.

The cabinet will probably discuss and approve the decree next week, one of the sources said.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi has pledged to streamline Italy’s bankruptcy proceedings, which take four times longer than the European average and are making it harder to shift 360 billion euros in bad debts off banks’ balance sheets.

Renzi’s government has also promised to reimburse thousands of savers who lost money last year when the state rescued four banks from the brink of collapse. (Reporting by Giuseppe Fonte and Stefano Bernabei, writing by Isla Binnie)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.