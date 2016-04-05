Italian authorities and bankers discussed Pop Vicenza, Veneto Banca cap hikes - source

MILAN, April 5 (Reuters) - Italian authorities and the chief executives of lenders UniCredit and Intesa Sanpaolo discussed the looming capital increases to be undertaken by Banca Popolare di Vicenza and Veneto Banca, a source close to the matter said.

The two banks must carry out cash calls and list on the Milan bourse in the next few weeks in order to meet capital requirements set by the European Central bank but there are concerns that the two deals could run into trouble given the difficult market conditions.

Top officials from state lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti also took part in the Rome meeting, sources close to the matter had earlier said.