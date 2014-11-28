FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bank of Italy not aware of request to banks to resubmit capital plans - BOI source
November 28, 2014 / 5:11 PM / 3 years ago

Bank of Italy not aware of request to banks to resubmit capital plans - BOI source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 28 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy is not aware of any request from the European Central Bank for Italian banks that failed in a Europe-wide stress test to resubmit their capital boosting plans to the ECB, a BoI source said on Friday.

Daniele Nouy, the ECB’s top banking supervisor, said in an earlier interview with Reuters she had already asked some of the banks which struggled in the stress test to resubmit their plans for reinforcing their capital buffers. (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, editing by Luca Trogni)

