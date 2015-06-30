FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pop Milano says ECB may ask some Italy banks to boost capital
June 30, 2015 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

Pop Milano says ECB may ask some Italy banks to boost capital

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, June 30 (Reuters) - The European Central Bank may ask some Italian banks to further boost their capital, the chief executive of Banca Popolare di Milano said on Tuesday.

Giuseppe Castagna told reporters on the sidelines of a conference in Milan that the ongoing SREP review of banks’ riskiness by the ECB was not causing “much activity” for Popolare di Milano, adding: “It is possible that for some banks this may result in requests for recapitalisation.”

He added that despite the market turmoil triggered by the deepening of the Greek crisis his bank had no plans to sell government bonds.

At the same conference, the CEO of Banca Popolare dell‘Emilia Romagna, Alessandro Vandelli, said his bank was interested in M&A operations with lenders that have assets of more than 30 billion euros, so “not small”.

Reporting by Silvia Aloisi

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
