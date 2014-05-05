FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TABLE-Rights issues at Italian banks
#Credit Markets
May 5, 2014 / 4:02 PM / 3 years ago

TABLE-Rights issues at Italian banks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, May 5 (Reuters) - Nine Italian banks among the 15 under scrutiny by the European Central Bank in a health-check of euro zone lenders this year are in the process of raising additional capital from investors to strengthen their balance sheets.

NAME AMOUNT TIMING

(mln euros) 1 BANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA 5,000 BY SUMMER

2 BANCO POPOLARE 1,500 COMPLETED 3 BANCA POPOLARE DI VICENZA 1,000 - 4 BANCA CARIGE 800 JUNE 5 BANCA POPOLARE DI MILANO 500 May 5 - 23

6 VENETO BANCA 500 H1 7 PICCOLO CREDITO VALTELLINESE 400 H1 8 BANCA POPOLARE DI SONDRIO 350 2014 9 BANCA POPOLARE EMILIA ROMAGNA * 800 -

Total 10,850

* The bank's board meets on Tuesday to approve the rights issue. A source close to the matter said the bank could aim to raise up to 800 million euros, confirming a media report. Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Louise Heavens

