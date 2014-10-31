FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Banca Carige top investor says would prefer M&A to plug capital hole
Sections
Featured
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Technology
Apple revamps its money-making App Store
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Commentary
Can McGahn claim client privilege in Mueller probe?
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
United Nations General Assembly
Myanmar's Suu Kyi condemns abuses in Rakhine but rights groups skeptical
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 31, 2014 / 5:47 PM / 3 years ago

Banca Carige top investor says would prefer M&A to plug capital hole

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 31 (Reuters) - The top shareholder at Italy’s Banca Carige will weigh all the options considered by the midsize lender to plug a capital shortfall unveiled by a pan-European health check, but would prefer a merger before a cash call, its chairman said.

“We will evaluate all options, including M&A, if there are conditions to do it,” Paolo Momigliano, chairman of the Carige foundation, which owns a 19 percent stake in the lender, told Reuters on Friday.

“There is sufficient time (to pursue a merger),” he added. “From our point of view this would create value.”

Genoa-based Carige said on Sunday it would seek to raise at least 500 million euros ($627 million) by selling new shares to investors after stress tests carried out by European authorities unveiled a capital shortfall of around 810 million euros. (1 US dollar = 0.7976 euro) (Reporting by Andrea Mandala, writing by Agnieszka Flak, editing by Francesca Landini)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.