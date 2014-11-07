FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Banca Carige says has had no contacts with investors
November 7, 2014 / 2:26 PM / 3 years ago

Banca Carige says has had no contacts with investors

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige, which failed euro zone bank stress tests, has had no contacts with any investor about buying a stake in the bank, including Italian funds Investindustrial and Algebris, its chairman said on Friday.

Carige said on Sunday it would seek to raise at least 500 million euros ($619 million) by selling new shares to investors.

Stress tests carried out by European authorities showed the lender had a capital shortfall of around 810 million euros.

1 US dollar = 0.8074 euro Reporting by Elvira Pollina; writing by Francesca Landini; editing by Agnieszka Flak

