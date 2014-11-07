Banca Carige says has had no contacts with investors

MILAN, Nov 7 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige, which failed euro zone bank stress tests, has had no contacts with any investor about buying a stake in the bank, including Italian funds Investindustrial and Algebris, its chairman said on Friday.
Carige said on Sunday it would seek to raise at least 500 million euros ($619 million) by selling new shares to investors.
Stress tests carried out by European authorities showed the lender had a capital shortfall of around 810 million euros.
