FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Carige asset sale to Apollo to boost Core Tier 1 ratio by 94 bps
Sections
Featured
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
United Nations General Assembly
France defends Iran nuclear deal, Trump to decide ' very soon'
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
Business
Chipotle's 'queso' topping not a hit with customers, shares slide
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
Brexit
10,000 UK finance jobs affected in Brexit's first wave
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
October 29, 2014 / 8:22 AM / 3 years ago

Carige asset sale to Apollo to boost Core Tier 1 ratio by 94 bps

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Oct 29 (Reuters) - Italy’s Banca Carige said on Wednesday its Core Tier 1 (CET 1) capital ratio would be boosted by the agreed sale of two insurance units by nearly 100 basis points.

“For Banca Carige the transaction will result in a benefit in terms of the CET 1 ratio fully compliant of approximately 94 bps as of June 30, 2014,” the mid-sized lender said in a statement.

Carige, which must plug a capital shortfall of 810 million euros uncovered by Europe-wide stress tests of lenders, said on Tuesday it had reached a deal with Apollo Management Holdings to sell it its two insurance units.

In a separate statement Carige said the Apollo deal was a first step in implementing the capital-raising plan the bank has put together to address the capital shortfall. (Reporting by Francesca Landini, editing by Stephen Jewkes)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.