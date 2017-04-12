MILAN, April 12 Italy's Cassa di Risparmio di
Rimini (Carim) said on Wednesday its board had granted access to
its books to a private equity firm that offered to buy a
controlling stake in the regional bank as it seeks to fill a
capital gap.
Banca Carim, one of several Italian banks grappling with the
fallout of a harsh recession in the country, said its capital
ratios were below the requirements demanded by the Bank of
Italy.
The bank's core capital ratio stood at 6.91 percent at
end-2016, below a minimum 7.80 percent threshold.
"The board has examined a (non binding) offer ... by a
private equity fund willing to inject capital in exchange for
control of the bank ... and has decided to grant a due diligence
phase," it said.
Banca Carim said it had also been in touch with a bank
deposit guarantee fund - which can use voluntary contributions
from lenders for bank rescues - over a possible capital
injection.
(Reporting by Valentina Za, editing by Giulia Segreti)