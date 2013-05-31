RPT-Some Italian banks risk problems, central bank chief

ROME, May 31 (Reuters) - Some Italian banks face probable difficulties and shareholders must be ready to dilute their stakes and encourage mergers, the country’s central bank governor said on Friday.

Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said in a keynote speech that Italy’s banks had been weakened by the euro zone’s sovereign debt crisis and ensuing recession and some are now “at risk of being in difficulty.”

Visco did not specify which banks he was referring to.

He called on banks’ shareholders to be ready to forego dividends, “and accept dilution of control, where necessary encouraging mergers with other banks.”

The capital base of Monte dei Paschi di Siena, which has been bailed out by state loans, is adequate, he said.

Visco, who sits on the European Central Bank’s governing council, told the Bank of Italy’s annual assembly that the ECB stands ready to take further policy action to help the euro zone economy.

The ECB this month cut its main refinancing rate to a record low of 0.5 percent.

“The Governing Council stands ready to intervene again as new information becomes available and to consider all possible measures for maintaining credit conditions throughout the area consistent with its monetary policy stance,” Visco said.

However, monetary policy is not enough to solve the euro zone’s economic difficulties, Visco stressed, calling for a time line to be laid out for the creation of a common euro zone budget and possible common debt issuance.

“The institution of common mechanisms of financial support for structural reforms in single member countries can constitute the occasion for the launch of the project and the issue, on a trial basis, of joint debt securities,” he said.

He warned that the pace of reform in Italy had slackened over the past year and called for Enrico Letta’s new government to quickly set out new objectives while not straying from fiscal discipline.

Italy has no scope to loosen fiscal policy this year, he warned, despite a European Commission recommendation that it exit the EU’s excess deficit procedure which imposes corrective action on countries whose budget deficits are considered too high. (Reporting by Gavin Jones)