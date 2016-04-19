FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bank of Italy's Visco sees turning point in bad loan problem
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. energy industry claws back after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
April 19, 2016 / 1:21 PM / a year ago

Bank of Italy's Visco sees turning point in bad loan problem

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ROME, April 19 (Reuters) - Italy might have reached a turning point in resolving its problem with non-performing loans, Bank of Italy Governor Ignazio Visco said on Tuesday.

“The economic pick-up is infact gradually reducing the pressure on bank balance sheets,” Visco said in a speech to a parliamentary committee.

The Bank of Italy said last week that bad loans held by Italian banks had started to decline for the first time since the start of the financial crisis in 2008.

Italy’s banks are struggling under the weight of 360 billion euros ($409 billion) in bad loans, a third of the euro zone total, and have fared badly in EU-wide stress tests. ($1 = 0.8802 euros) (Reporting by Stefano Bernabei, Writing by Crispian Balmer)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.