Italy bank lobby head confirmed despite probe

ROME, June 20 (Reuters) - The former chairman of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena will take the helm of Italy’s banking association despite a judicial probe into Monte dei Paschi’s purchase of a smaller rival under his watch.

A spokesman for the Italian Banking Association’s (ABI) committee tasked with the appointment said Giuseppe Mussari had been confirmed as the body’s chairman for the next two years. His first two-year term started in July 2010.

Mussari was behind Monte dei Paschi’s 9-billion euro acquisition of smaller lender Antonveneta in 2007, a purchase that is now being probed by Siena prosecutors for alleged market manipulation and obstruction of regulators.

Mussari is not under investigation in the probe, but Italian media had speculated that his role in the acquisition would have ruined his chances of being reappointed as head of the ABI. (Reporting By Stefano Bernabei; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)