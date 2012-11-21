FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Credit Markets
November 21, 2012 / 6:06 PM / 5 years ago

Bank of Italy broadens collateral for Italian lenders

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MILAN, Nov 21 (Reuters) - The Bank of Italy said on Wednesday it was broadening the eligible collateral Italian lenders can put up to receive funds at European Central Bank refinancing operations.

Starting from Nov. 26, the Italian central bank will accept as eligible collateral domestic loans worth a minimum of 100,000 euros ($128,200), down from a previous threshold of 500,000 euros, the bank said in a statement.

Because of the sovereign debt crisis, Italian banks have become increasingly dependent on ECB lending as foreign banks have been more wary of lending to their counterparts in vulnerable euro zone countries.

Italian banks held a total of 276.5 billion euros in funds from the European Central Bank at the end of October, broadly unchanged from 276.7 billion euros in September, according to data released by the Bank of Italy. ($1 = 0.7801 euros) (Reporting by Francesca Landini; editing by Ron Askew)

