Italy says to speed up recovery of collateral

ROME, April 11 (Reuters) - Italy will introduce measures in coming days to enable lenders to speed up the recovery of collateral, a statement said on Monday, after a group of financial institutions announced the formation of a fund to help shore up ailing banks.

“This private operation is useful,” Prime Minister Matteo Renzi said of the fund in a statement, adding that in “the coming days” the government would pass measures to make it faster and easier to recover collateral. (Reporting by Steve Scherer; Editing by Mark Bendeich)