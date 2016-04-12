EU Commission in close contact with Italy on bank fund plans

BRUSSELS, April 12 (Reuters) - The European Commission is in close contact with the Italian government over plans to set up a fund that will help weak lenders, a spokesman for the executive body said on Tuesday.
“At this stage, the Commission is not in a position to comment on it from a state aid perspective,” the spokesman said, adding Brussels had received only preliminary information on the plan set out by the country’s main financial institutions.
