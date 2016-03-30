Italy looks to banks to help reimburse savers hit in bank rescue - source

ROME, March 30 (Reuters) - Italy plans to ask banks to help reimburse thousands of people who lost their savings last year in a state rescue of four small lenders, a government source said on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Matteo Renzi is under pressure to compensate the 12,500 savers whose nest eggs vanished overnight when his government bailed out their banks under tough new European Union rules that imposed losses on shareholders and some bondholders.

Many of the savers say the banks never explained the potential risks when they sold them some 430 million euros ($488.5 million) worth of junior bonds. Magistrates are also investigating whether the various bank managements acted illegally as they sought funds to prop up their balance sheets.

Facing a public backlash over the scandal, Renzi swiftly promised some sort of compensation, but any use of public funds could run foul of European rules on bank rescues.

Instead, Renzi is planning to ask the banking sector to get involved, the source said.

A deposit protection fund paid for by all Italy’s banks has been set up with 100 million euros ($113.3 million) but this would not be enough to cover all the losses and the government could ask for more from the banks, the source said.

Renzi has never said how much reimbursement he plans to offer, but has said on numerous occasions since last December that a proposal would be presented shortly.

The source said this new scheme could be presented to the cabinet next week.

A European Commission spokesman said there were constructive talks going on between the Commission and Italian authorities. “The Commission is doing its utmost to be of assistance, within the framework of EU law,” he said.

An association representing people who lost their savings said on Wednesday the reimbursements should be the responsibility of the eventual buyers of the four banks, and that the Bank of Italy had told them this was a feasible plan.

Italy had promised the European Commission it would sell the four banks by the end of April, but is now trying to extend that deadline, an economy ministry source said last week.